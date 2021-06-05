Man sentenced who killed wife, propped body in front of kids

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed his wife and propped her body on a sofa as her children opened Christmas presents has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. William Wallace of Anaheim was sentenced Friday for the second-degree murder of Za’Zell Preston. Prosecutors said Preston was fatally beaten in December 2011 and that on Christmas Day, Wallace propped her body on the sofa and had her children open Christmas presents, telling them: “Mommy ruined Christmas, she got drunk and ruined Christmas.” Her body was slumped on the couch when paramedics arrived.