Presque Isle station, land lighthouse guide boats to Erie

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two Lake Erie lighthouses have reopened for tours, and the reward for climbing their circular staircases is a clear view of ships gliding through shimmering blue water. Since the 1800s, the Presque Isle Light Station in Presque Isle State Park and the Erie Land Lighthouse on this city’s east side have beamed light up to 15 miles across the water, allowing ship and boat captains to navigate, find a channel and get safely to shore. For centuries, a long beam of constant light was a captain’s only hope for finding safe harbor in fog-shrouded waters at night.