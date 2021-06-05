Teen whose death sparked Chicago riot to get grave marker

CHICAGO (AP) — A Black teenager whose death along a segregated Chicago beach sparked a weeklong race riot in 1919 that left dozens dead is finally getting a grave marker. The Chicago Tribune reports that a stone marker is tentatively set to be placed in late July atop the grave of 17-year-old Eugene Williams at Lincoln Cemetery in the suburb of Blue Island. A group of citizens raised $5,000 to buy the marker. Williams, who lived in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, drowned in July 1919 after he was struck by a rock thrown by a white man as he entered an area of Lake Michigan that was unofficially a whites-only area.