Traumatized veterans heal through the power of nature

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Mario Kovach stood at a trailhead near Hawk Mountain the other day, with the Appalachian Trail stretching to Maine one way and Georgia the other. He slowly rotated his right forearm, displaying 20 surnames of men and women tattooed in a font patterned, he said, after the one on the tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery. All died in service of their country. The Pottstown native, who retired in 2018 after 29 years in the Air Force, survived five rotations through Afghanistan without serious injury, but has been treating psychic wounds on the trail and other places where nature is still able to soften the sharp edges of the manmade world and hush its incessant screech and roar. “It’s natural stimulus versus manmade stimulus,” he said.