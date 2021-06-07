Britt files paperwork to run for US Senate in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A longtime aide to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is entering the race to replace him. Former Business Council of Alabama president Katie Boyd Britt filed papers last week to run for the seat with the Republican party in 2022. The race is shaping up to be a GOP primary slugfest at a time when the party is trying to chart a direction after President Donald Trump’s departure. While Britt has not officially announced a run, it has been long speculated that she would. She previously served as Shelby’s chief of staff. Shelby announced in February at the age of 86 that he would not seek a seventh term.