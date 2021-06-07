Broome County announces record amount of road work this summer

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County has announced that there will be a record amount of road work done this summer.

Through funding from the state, the county will be able to double the yearly average of roads repaved.

They plan to repave over 60 miles of road, which is somewhere around a fifth of the roads that the county maintains.

They say there will be announcements ahead of road work that will be provided to county residents in order for them to plan out their days.