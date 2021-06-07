Capitol riot suspect blames ‘pack of lies,’ seeks release

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man pictured prominently with a QAnon shirt ahead of a crowd of insurgents inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail saying “he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies.” Douglas Jensen, in a document filed by his attorney Monday, says he believed he was a “true patriot” for going to Washington at the urging of Donald Trump. He said his intention was to only observe and that he believes now that he was a victim of numerous conspiracy theories fed to him over the internet. Jensen is scheduled to appear at an arraignment Tuesday before a federal judge in Washington. Court documents indicate he may be attempting to make a plea deal.