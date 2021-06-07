Commerce Chenango to host Gala

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Get your dress clothes and dust off your dancing shoes. The Commerce Chenango Gala returns this year as one of the first in-person events since the pandemic began.

The event is titled ‘A Celebration of Commerce Chenango’ and will honor many local people and their accomplishments within the area.

President and CEO of Commerce Chenango says

“To have the first in person event is amazing I mean everyone is really excited, and getting dressed up - I personally went shopping to find a new outfit to see all of our members and our supporters and hopefully our elected official.”

The event will be hosted at the Canasawata Country Club with Hor d’oeurves staring at 5:30 you can find ticket sales here.