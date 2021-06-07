France fines Google $268M for unfair online ads treatment

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-competition watchdog has decided to fine Google 220 million euros ($268 million) for abusing its “dominant position” in the complex business of online advertising. It said Monday that the move is unprecedented. It said practices by Google “are particularly serious because they penalize Google’s competitors” in certain markets and publishers of mobile sites and applications. Google, based in Mountain View, California, did not dispute the facts and opted to settle, proposing changes. Competition Authority chief Isabelle de Silva said the decision was “the first decision in the world to look into complex algorithmic auctions processes through which online display advertising works.”