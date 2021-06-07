Free swimming lessons happening at Broome County parks

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This week's summer temperatures may have your children looking for ways to beat the heat.

But before taking a dip in the pool, pool safety practices should be formally introduced to lower the risk of any incident.

For City of Binghamton children ages 5-12, Parks and Recreation will be hosting free swimming lessons from June 14 to June 24 at five local pools.

Recreation Supervisor Jake Brigham says these skills can be applied for more than swimming in a pool.

"We're surrounded by a lot of water in this area. We have five pools here in our city but with the rivers and lakes we have here we want to make sure a lot of the children have the ability to swim and the knowledge to swim to avoid any type of accident or issue," Brigham said.

