Lawmakers return for June with big agenda, sharp differences

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session with a big June agenda and sharp differences. They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up their work for an on-time budget. The state has some good fiscal news: a huge surplus. Meanwhile, there’s also $7.3 billion of federal coronavirus aid. Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said the Republican-controlled Senate’s focus is wrapping up the budget, as well as funding for public and private education, broadband and transportation. Election legislation is also a top priority, but deep partisan differences make its passage uncertain. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants a $1.3 billion boost to public school aid, about a 20% increase.