Mexico president appears to hold key majority in elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party and its allies appeared poised to maintain their majority in Mexico’s lower chamber of the congress. But initial election results showed they fell short of a supermajority, as some voters boosted the struggling opposition. Electoral authorities released “quick count” results for the lower chamber of the congress. López Obrador’s Morena party will have to rely on votes from its allies in the Workers Party and Green Party, but together they were expected to capture between 265 and 292 seats in the 500-seat Chamber of Deputies late Sunday. Morena alone was expected to win 190 to 203 seats.