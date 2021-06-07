Skip to Content

Morey, 76ers fined for team president’s Stephen Curry tweet

7:47 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey sent about Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The NBA says Morey and the team were fined for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. On Thursday, Morey tweeted “join ’em” with a screenshot of a social media post by Stephen Curry praising his brother, Seth. Seth Curry had scored 30 points for the Sixers the night before in a playoff series-ending win over Washington. Morey replied to the tweet to clarify he only meant “we are all thrilled” Seth Curry is on the Philadelphia roster.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content