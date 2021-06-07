Pop-up vaccination site coming to Town of Windsor

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to the Town of Windsor.

On June 12, the Windsor Fire Department at 4 Academy St. will hold a vaccination clinic.

The pop-up site is one of 11 throughout the state where Governor Andrew Cuomo says the vaccination rate is low. Cuomo said the rate is based on zip code data.

The site will operate on a first come, first served basis for walk-ins.

In a news release, Cuomo said making progress on the vaccination rate is critical to lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Cuomo said most of the state's restrictions can be lifted once 70% of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of noon on Monday, Cuomo said that New York is 1.4% away from reaching that goal.