Section IV playoff games heat up on blazing Monday

(WBNG) -- Monday's action in the heat saw some blowouts and close games. 12 Sports has all the coverage as area teams are in pursuit of a championship.

Final softball scores:

Chenango Valley - 9, Oneonta - 4

Susquehanna Valley - 10, Owego - 9

Chenango Forks - 21, Dryden - 0

Windsor - 7, Waverly - 0

Greene - 10, Spencer-Van Etten - 0

Deposit/Hancock - 18, Edison - 3

Lansing - 2, Tioga - 15

Elmira Notre Dame - 9, Union Springs - 2

Final girls lacrosse scores:

Whitney Point - 11, Chenango Forks - 8

Seton Catholic - 16, Chenango Valley - 9

Johnson City - 12, Owego - 6