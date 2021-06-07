‘Sock Out Cancer Day’ announced for DICK’s Sporting Goods Open

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Monday morning at Binghamton City Hall, DICK'S Sporting Goods Open Tournament Director John Karedes announced "Sock Out Cancer Day" for the Open.

This event will be on July 2. Sock Out Cancer socks will be sold to attendees at the event.

The proceeds go toward helping cancer patients and their families.

With things such as food, transportation, and other living expenses, officials said, they hope this eases everyday expenses so they can focus on getting the care they need.