Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. 30% chance of a few showers or a storm. Low: 65-70



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A few pop-up showers or a thunderstorm are possible this evening. Any storms could produce heavy rain. It will remain mild and muggy with lows in the 60s to near 70.



Tonight on 12 News at 5 we'll let you know how long the heat and humidity is expected to last and we'll update you on any showers or storms that may develop.