UN strongly condemns violations in Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemned violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic and warning again that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers there may constitute war crimes. The press statement was issued Monday after closed-door Security Council discussions and a briefing from the U.N. special envoy to the country. During an open council meeting on the broader central Africa region, the United States and Russia traded accusations over actions in the troubled Central African Republic. The meetings followed a May 30 border incident that heightened tensions between the Central African Republic and Chad.