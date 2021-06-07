Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament speaker says a vote to approve a new government that would end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule will be held in the coming week, without setting a precise date. The announcement Monday by Yariv Levin, a close Netanyahu ally, leaves time for the prime minister’s efforts to try to peel away supporters from the fragile coalition arrayed against him. The so-called change coalition consists of eight parties and has only a narrow majority in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, or parliament. Netanyahu’s supporters have launched a blistering campaign against his opponents, including death threats and raucous protests outside their homes.