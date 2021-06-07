Watch: Arkansas elementary students read to library rabbit

(WBNG/CBS) -- Students at an Arkansas elementary school library have a furry friend they can read to.

At Jefferson Elementary School, a rabbit, named Dewey, is encouraging students to read.

According to Librarian Lori Benson, Dewey the Reading Rabbit is a careful listener.

"I wanted to create a safe place for [students] to come and read," Benson said. "You can stumble over a word. Dewey doesn't care. He just sits and listens to them."

Dewey is two-years-old and has his own picture in the school's yearbook.

Benson said Dewey is a special treat to the school's library.