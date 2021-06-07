Youth can now hunt in Broome County with firearms, crossbows

(WBNG) -- Children 12 and 13-years-old can now hunt in Broome County with firearms and crossbows.

Broome County Executive signed the law that enables junior hunters to hunt with rifles, shotguns or muzzleloading firearms in areas where and during the hunting seasons in which these firearms may be used.

They will also be able to hunt deer with a crossbow during times that other hunters may use a crossbow to hunt.

Junior hunters will be required to take a hunting safety course, in order to get a license, which they will need to hunt.

They will also need to be supervised by an experienced and licensed adult hunter.

Junior and adult hunters will need to wear orange or pink fluorescent clothing and be at ground level when hunting with a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloader or crossbow.

The law was signed after New York State included language in the 2021-22 budget allowing junior hunters to use firearms for deer hunting in counties that pass a local law.

The law expires after two years and will be required to be renewed for junior hunters to continue hunting deer with firearms.