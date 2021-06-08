Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in the road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway. Orange County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz with murder in the death of Aiden Leos. Eriz’s girlfriend Wynne Lee was charged with being an accessory after the fact and illegally carrying a concealed firearm. Both are expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Authorities say they believe Lee was driving the car and Eriz fired the shot that killed Leos while his mother was driving the boy to kindergarten on May 21st.