Biden nominee for public lands boss faces GOP opposition

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee vast expanses of public land in the U.S. West is being criticized by Republicans because of her involvement in partisan politics as a longtime Democratic aide and environmentalist. During a hearing on Tuesday, Republicans questioned whether the nominee for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning could work across party lines after her involvement in the 2020 election with a group that worked against the GOP. The land bureau has been in staffing turmoil after four years without a confirmed director and losing nearly 300 employees to retirement or resignation after its headquarters was relocated to Colorado.