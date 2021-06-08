Bus with migrant workers collides with van in India; 17 dead

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say a bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway in northern India, killing at least 17 people. Police say the bus overturned after colliding with the van coming from the opposite direction southwest of Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital. The migrant workers were on the way to Ahmedabad, a city in western Gujarat state, to resume work with industries reopening after the end of the lockdown restrictions. Police say the bus passengers complained that the driver was going fast. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.