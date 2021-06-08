China: Professor killed party official at Fudan University

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a professor has killed the Communist Party secretary at the school of mathematics at China’s prestigious Fudan University. Police said the suspect used a knife in the attack on campus and was in custody. Police said the professor bore a grudge against the party official and admitted his guilt. Party secretaries are ubiquitous on Chinese campuses, charged with maintaining ideological purity, preventing the dissemination of Western concepts of human rights and free speech, and ensuring students and faculty remain loyal to the party. Fudan is ranked as one of the world’s top 100 universities with strong overseas connections, although its connections to China’s ruling party have attracted controversy.