Donating a Native American burial ground — it’s complicated

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An aging metal sign erected by the Chester County Historical Society in 1908 stands partially obscured by a tree along a curvy rural road in tiny Newlin Township to commemorate the Lenape people buried on the knoll just above. Carol McCloskey has owned that knoll, now dense with woods, since 1987. Now planning her estate, she wants to donate the property, preferably to Native Americans, to ensure its preservation. But finding a good steward for the land has been more complicated than she thought.