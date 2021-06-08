Dozens of states leave athlete compensation on back burner

Thousands of college athletes are on the verge of being allowed to earn money off endorsements without facing potential punishment from their schools or the NCAA. Nineteen states have approved legislation to that effect. Five of those states have laws that will take effect on July 1. Two more states have passed legislation that awaits the signature of their respective governors. But 29 states still haven’t passed anything. That has athletes and athletic officials wondering if schools in those states could find themselves at a competitive disadvantage and be left behind.