Everything in New York is bigger, even its Van Gogh exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — A massive, immersive exhibition celebrating artist Vincent van Gogh has leaned on some Broadway talent for a little razzle dazzle during its visit to New York City. Producers of “Immersive Van Gogh” tapped Tony-Award-winning set designer David Korins for creative help when they secured a jaw-dropping 70,000-square-foot venue for their exhibit in lower Manhattan, multiple times bigger than any other space the exhibit has eyed. Korins has added a ceiling installation that uses almost 8,000 paint brushes to thrillingly reproduce “The Starry Night” and a station that uses artificial intelligence to give visitors an individualized letter from Van Gogh.