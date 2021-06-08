Fee for miles driven? Hot lanes? Funding solutions sought

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (AP) — On a recent weekend, drivers stopped at a Pennsylvania Welcome Center, just north of the Maryland line, to take a break on their trips. Cars and trucks whizzed by on Interstate 83. Peter and Jackie Speaks, who were on their way home to Harrisburg, said they recognize the challenge the state is facing with its deteriorating roads and bridges. They’ve heard about plans for tolls to pay for work needed, but they don’t know if that’s the answer. Jackie Speaks mentioned how much harder new tolls would be for the trucking industry. Peter Speaks mentioned the (federal) infrastructure bill. But even that’s not enough for the state’s needs.