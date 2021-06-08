Flood Advisory from TUE 6:43 AM EDT until TUE 8:45 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 845 AM EDT.

* At 643 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Around an inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ithaca, Enfield, Groton, Locke, Genoa, Trumansburg, Moravia,

Sempronius, Montville, Taughannock Falls, Kelloggsville, Cayuga

Heights, Lansing, West Groton, East Genoa, East Venice,

Lansingville, Myers, Fillmore Glen State Park and Willow Creek.

Additional rainfall of around an inch is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&