Flood Advisory from TUE 7:59 PM EDT until TUE 10:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Delaware County in central New York…

Central Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 1045 PM EDT.

* At 759 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across eastern Otsego and

Delaware Counties, but run off, standing water, and closed roads

due to wash outs are likely to persist into the evening hours.

People should be aware of the possibility of washed out roads that

have not yet been closed off, and hazardous debris in roads and

private driveways.

This advisory replaces the Flash Flood Warnings set to expire

between 8 PM and 9:30 PM.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oneonta, Davenport, Roxbury, Middlefield, Maryland, Meredith,

Stamford, Morris, Hobart, Milford, Laurens, East Meredith,

Schenevus, Cooperstown Junction, Meridale, Elk Creek,

Colliersville, Emmons, West End and Westville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&