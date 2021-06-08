Flood Advisory from TUE 7:59 PM EDT until TUE 10:45 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Delaware County in central New York…
Central Otsego County in central New York…
* Until 1045 PM EDT.
* At 759 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across eastern Otsego and
Delaware Counties, but run off, standing water, and closed roads
due to wash outs are likely to persist into the evening hours.
People should be aware of the possibility of washed out roads that
have not yet been closed off, and hazardous debris in roads and
private driveways.
This advisory replaces the Flash Flood Warnings set to expire
between 8 PM and 9:30 PM.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oneonta, Davenport, Roxbury, Middlefield, Maryland, Meredith,
Stamford, Morris, Hobart, Milford, Laurens, East Meredith,
Schenevus, Cooperstown Junction, Meridale, Elk Creek,
Colliersville, Emmons, West End and Westville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&