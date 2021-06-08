Heavy rain, flash flooding threat this evening

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms early. Shower activity lessens after sunset. Rain could be torrential, possibly causing localized poor drainage issues in the heaviest downpours. Flash flooding is possible. Low: 65-72





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A very muggy airmass will allow for some torrential downpours this evening. Some thunderstorms are also expected. Rain rates inside the heaviest downpours could be 2-3” per hour and this will produce ponding on roads and create rapid runoff. Flash flooding is possible. Be mindful of this possibility tonight. Shower and storm threat decreases with sunset. Lows tonight stay in the 60s to near 70.



