Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey sent about Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The NBA says Morey and the team were fined for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. On Thursday, Morey tweeted “join ’em” with a screenshot of a social media post by Stephen Curry praising his brother, Seth. Seth Curry had scored 30 points for the Sixers the night before in a playoff series-ending win over Washington. Morey replied to the tweet to clarify he only meant “we are all thrilled” Seth Curry is on the Philadelphia roster.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young continues to shine as a playoff leader for the Atlanta Hawks. Young scored 35 points and had 10 assists in a surprising Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Young joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the 1970 Milwaukee Bucks as the only players in NBA history to score 30 points in each of his first four career playoff road games. Young also became the first player in Hawks history to score at least 35 points and have 10 assists in a playoff game. Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Hawks led by 26 points and withstood a late rally by the Sixers. Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds for Philly. Tobias Harris scored 20 points. Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Hawks came in as five-point underdogs and quieted a rowdy Philly crowd that’s been anticipating a matchup with Brooklyn in the East finals. Young hit four 3-pointers and had 10 assists.