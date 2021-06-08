House votes to end governor’s pandemic disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A vote by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives makes the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency closer to ending. The Republican-controlled House voted on party lines Tuesday to put a halt to the disaster declaration. It goes to the Senate, where passage would be the last word. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has no role in the resolution. State regulations that have been suspended or waived will be put back into effect, although that process in some cases may take months. The resolution may affect Pennsylvanians’ ability to get additional food subsidies.