How one Binghamton team believes it has solved the nation’s hiring problem

(WBNG) -- In a shifting, increasingly digital marketplace, the creators of UseFuze believe they have the next big thing.

UseFuze is a locally-developed app that connects people looking for work with people looking to hire them.

Workers create a profile where they list their skills and how much money they are looking to be paid, and the app's algorithm matches you with jobs that fit your criteria.

When you complete a job, both the worker and the hirer can review the other, creating a system of feedback and legitimacy that shows people are capable of what they say they are.

The app was created by members of the Filbin family, who were struggling to find reliable workers for their family-run small business here in the Southern Tier.

Co-founder Rawley Filbin told 12 News Tuesday even though the app only launched a month ago, it's already gotten a positive reception.

"We've been very, very fortunate to connect with some great investors in the Binghamton area that not only believed in us as lifelong residents and fellow business owners but also in the idea and concept that this could not only be a local regional marketplace platform but a national and international concept as well," Filbin said.

Filbin added the app is already available on both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store and has experienced 300% growth week over week so far.

The co-founder said the app also offers financial incentives to workers; every hour you work through UseFuze, the app gives you cashback.