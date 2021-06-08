Los Angeles nun to plead guilty to $835,000 school theft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles nun who took a vow of poverty has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges for stealing more than $800,000 to pay for a gambling habit. The U.S. attorney’s office says 79-year-old retired nun Mary Margaret Kreuper was charged Tuesday with wire fraud and money laundering. In her plea agreement, she acknowledged diverting about $835,000 while she was the principal of St. James Catholic School in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance. Prosecutors say she used the money for personal expenses, including credit card charges and large gambling expenses at casinos. She could face up to 40 years in prison.