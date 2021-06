‘Music in the Glen’ returns. Concert lineup listed here

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- "Music in the Glen" at Glendale Park returns Tuesday night.

Between June 8 and Oct. 2, there will be a total of 30 concerts at the park each Saturday and Tuesday. The concerts are weather-dependent.

Saturday concerts will begin at 4 p.m. and Tuesday concerts will begin at 6 p.m.

The concerts are free to attend but optional donations of $5 to $10 are accepted. You are asked to bring your own chair or blanket.

Posted below is the concert lineup:

JUNE 8— JOHN MANFREDI BAND: ROCK, BLUES, ORIGINALS

JUNE 12—UNITYGROUP: WORLD FUSION

JUNE 15— MIKE DAVIS + TOM WESTCOTT: LAUGHING BUDDHA MUSIC

JUNE 19—SHIP OF PHOOLS: GRATEFUL DEAD

JUNE 22— PAT KANE: IRISH+FOLK ROCK

JUNE 26— CAVIAR & GRITS: INDIE REGGAE ROCK

JUNE 29— ELIJAH SUMMERS AND THE GET TOGETHER: INDIE ROCK

JULY 3— DOUG BEARDSLEY JAZZ ENSEMBLE

JULY 6—TIM RUFFO: OUTLAW COUNTRY

JULY 10— ALPHA BRASS BAND: NOLA STREET FUNK

2 week break for baseball all star games

JULY 27— CURT OSGOOD AND FRIENDS: FOLK STRING TUNES

JULY 31—HONKER: ORIGINAL POWER ROCK

AUG 3— ALEX CREAMER: ORIGINAL INDIE FOLK ROCK

AUG 7— DR DANA & THE JAM DEPT: CLASSIC ROCK+BLUES

AUG 10— TRIPLE DOWN: JAZZ FUNK

AUG 14— PASTY WHITE AND ROCKET 88: ROCKABILLY

AUG 17— ALEX VAN TASSEL: ELEGANT INDIE POP

AUG 21— BASIN STREET JAZZBAND

AUG 24— DAN FLUEGEL: INDIE ROCK

AUG 28— JORDEN AND THE WOMBATS: JAZZ

AUG 31— EDGY SKETCH: SOFT ROCK

SEPT 4— SUSQUEHANNA COUNTRY CLUB: COUNTRY ROCK

SEPT 7— HARMONY LANE: GREAT SONGS

SEPT 11—BLUE VELVET BIG BAND

SEPT 14— TOM AND MARIE: POPULAR 60’s, 70’s COUNTRY- ROCK

SEPT 18—SOUTHERN TIER BRASS: POPULAR & ENSEMBLE MUSIC

SEPT 21—J FLOYD AND THE GRAVESITTERS: ROOTS MUSIC

SEPT 25—FRIDAY AT FREDS: FAVORITE TUNES

SEPT 28—TERRY WALKER + MIKE MELNYK: CLASSIC TUNES

OCT 2—ISLAND HOPPERS: CALYPSO STEEL PAN FAVORITE

For more information, click here.