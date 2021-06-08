OAS mission visits Haiti amid concerns of violence, chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A mission from the Organization of American States has arrived in Haiti amid concerns about the country’s political, security and human rights situation. The OAS says the three-day trip that began Tuesday is aimed at securing free and fair elections scheduled for September and November as President Jovenel Moïse continues to rule by decree for more than a year. The trip comes amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases across Haiti and a resurgence in gang violence in the capital of Port-au-Prince that recently displaced hundreds of families.