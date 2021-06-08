Skip to Content

Pennsylvania updates unemployment software to more streamlined program

HARRISBURG (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania has updated its unemployment software to make it easier for residents to sign up and renew their benefits.

The new system replaces a 40-year-old system that the state had been using until Tuesday.

Acting Secretary of the PA Department of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier said it was a necessary step.

"Today, Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation system took a giant leap forward not just in terms of technology, but in the quality of service we are able to provide," she said.

