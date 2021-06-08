People hesitant to end work-from-home entirely

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Some employers are pressing their workers to come back to the office after months of working at home.



But studies have found that many prefer to continue working from home.

A global survey found that more than half of all employees would quit their jobs if they are not provided post-pandemic flexibility.

A man in Binghamton told us that while they understand the drawbacks of working from home, employers should still offer flexibility.

"I would negotiate something like three times a week versus the whole five days. I mean obviously, you got options you gotta go to work but I will fight for a better situation for me," said Narciso Ortiz in Binghamton.

The survey found that millennials were twice as likely as baby boomers to quit if not given flexibility. Sixteen thousand employees were surveyed globally.