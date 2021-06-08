Pirates’ Hayes misses 1B on HR, LA’s Buehler shuts down Bucs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. The Pirates star rookie stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.