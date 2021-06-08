Riley, Acuña, Contreras go deep, Braves beat Phillies 9-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5. Acuña also had a single, double and three RBIs. J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Philadelphia. The reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29, but they haven’t been above .500 all season. The Braves trailed 5-4 entering the eighth before Riley blasted a tying homer off Connor Brogdon. Contreras lined an RBI single off Sam Coonrod for a 6-5 lead.