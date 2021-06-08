Tioga County Historical society explores impact of railroads on Southern Tier

OWEGO (WBNG) -- As some within the community have been pushing for a return to extensive passenger rail service to the area, the Tioga County Historical Society & Museum has opened a new exhibit recognizing the contributions railroads have made to the Southern Tier.

The exhibit, called 'Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier' was created in conjunction with the Susquehanna Valley Railroad Society and features multiple rooms of railroad memorabilia and artifacts from days gone by.

The exhibit features various railroad memorabilia and artifacts from days gone by, focusing on lines in Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung, Chenango, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties.

There will also be live presentations given on June 26, August 14, and September 11. Those expand upon the railroads, events, and artifacts shown in the exhibit. There will also be two riverside musical performances on July 10 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Two musical performances next to the Susquehanna River by “Ridin' The Rails” are scheduled for July 10 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

Executive Director Scott MacDonald says the exhibit pays homage to an important part of the area's growth.

"It increased accessibility for everyone even the small towns within our community were affected by this, it could bring in mail, it could bring in all sorts of goods and products," he said.

The exhibit will remain open through September 18 at the historical society's location at 110 Front Street in Owego.