Truth Pharm Executive Director to testify at hearing in support of SACKLER Act

(WBNG) -- Truth Pharm Founder and Executive Director Alexis Pleus will testify Tuesday afternoon at a hearing to support the SACKLER Act.

The act was introduced by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney to hold the Sackler Family accountable for, as Truth Pharm said in a news release, "the role they played in the overdose epidemic."

The hearing will look into how people were harmed by the mass production, marketing practices and sale of narcotic painkiller OxyContin.

President of Truth Pharm's Board of Directors Mary Maruscak says the organization is proud to be at the hearing.

“Alexis, the staff, and Rainmakers at Truth Pharm have worked tirelessly alongside our network of colleagues to bring this issue to the forefront," Maruscak said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.