UN judges to rule on Ratko Mladic appeal against convictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic is about to hear if U.N. judges have upheld or overturned his convictions and life sentence for masterminding genocide and other atrocities throughout Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. Mladic, known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for leading troops responsible for a string of deadly campaigns including the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo, was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdicts Tuesday in the appeal case will all but wrap up U.N. prosecutions of crimes committed in the war that killed more than 100,000 and left millions homeless. Mladic was found guilty of crimes including genocide for his role in the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.