McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has won the Democratic Party’s nomination in his quest for a second term in office. Tuesday’s victory means the longtime fixture of Democratic politics will go on to face GOP political newcomer Glenn Youngkin in November. McAuliffe held office from 2014 to 2018 but governors in the state are not allowed to run for consecutive terms. Virginia is the only state with an open race for governor this year, and the contest is expected to be a closely watched barometer of voter sentiment heading into the midterm elections. Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia in over a decade.