Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says the World Trade Organization should penalize China for “bad behavior when it occurs.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison was speaking Wednesday ahead of his departure for a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in Britain. Morrison hopes to garner international support in a worsening trade dispute with China. Morrison said Australia would be “working with others to buttress the role of the World Trade Organization.” The Australian government announced in December it would ask the WTO to intervene in its dispute with China over barley. The rules-making body is facing calls for restructuring and reform as it struggles to forge a long-awaited world trade pact.