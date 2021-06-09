China denounces US bill aimed at boosting competitiveness

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is denouncing a U.S. bill aimed at boosting U.S. technology in the face of growing competition from China and others, calling it a thinly veiled attack on China’s political system and an attempt to constrain its development. The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s ceremonial legislature issued a scathing statement expressing its “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate on Tuesday. The statement also attacked provisions in the bill expressing support for Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy China claims as its own territory.