Hawks remain confident vs 76ers despite Embiid’s dominance

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks’ recent home success provides good reason for optimism in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks are upbeat despite their inability to stop Joel Embiid in the first two games. The Hawks split two games at Philadelphia to open the series. They hope to continue their recent home dominance in the next two games in Atlanta, including Friday’s Game 3. Atlanta has won 13 consecutive home games, the NBA’s longest active home winning streak. The Hawks won both home games while taking their first-round series against the New York Knicks in five games.